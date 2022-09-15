Home Cities Hyderabad

Man murders 8-month pregnant woman for supporting his wife, held

According to police, the accused Srirama Krishna married a woman named Laxmi Prasanna in 2020 which was arranged by Sravanthi’s husband Rama Krishna.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man, Kavuri Srirama Krishna, was arrested on Wednesday for murdering an eight-month pregnant woman with a hunting sickle on Monday, Gachibowli police said. The accused is related to the victim, Vasamsetty Sravanthi.

According to police, the accused Srirama Krishna married a woman named Laxmi Prasanna in 2020 which was arranged by Sravanthi’s husband Rama Krishna. But Srirama Krishna began harassing his wife Laxmi over dowry. He used to abuse her. Though Rama Krishna tried to make Srirama Krishna see reason in living as a happy couple, he would not listen.

As the persecution continued, Laxmi lodged a complaint with Chandanagar Police station and has ever since been living with her mother. Srirama Krishna bore a grudge against Rama Krishna and his family because they were supporting his wife.

On September 6, Srirama Krishna went to Rama Krishna’s residence in Kondapur with a hunting sickle. When Rama Krishna’s wife Sravanthi, who was eighth months pregnant, opened the door, an enraged Srirama Krishna attacked her with the hunting sickle and left her in a pool of blood. When Rama Krishna reached home, he saw his neighbours taking his wife in an ambulance. She died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

HARASSED OVER DOWRY
Srirama Krishna began harassing his wife Laxmi over dowry. He used to abuse her. Though Rama Krishna tried to make Srirama Krishna see reason in living as a happy couple, he would not listen

