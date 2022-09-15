Home Cities Hyderabad

Minor girl raped by two youth in Hyderabad

The accused, who are majors, took the 14-year-old girl to a lodge two days ago and raped her, they said, citing the complaint made by her parents.

Published: 15th September 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youths here who were known to her, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who are majors, took the 14-year-old girl to a lodge two days ago and raped her, they said, citing the complaint made by her parents.

The girl had been traced after the accused left her on Wednesday.

A kidnap case was registered on September 13 when the girl went missing and the charges were now being altered to rape, they said.

The victim has been sent for medical examination and also to the 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children (an initiative of the city police), they said.

The two youths have been apprehended and an investigation was on, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Rape Minor rape
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp