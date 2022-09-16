Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM does not need loyalty certificate from RSS-BJP, says Owaisi, holds 'tiranga' rally in Hyderabad

"AIMIM and Muslims, Hindus and Dalits who lost their lives on this land do not need loyalty certificates from RSS or BJP and You throw them in the dustbin," he said.

Published: 16th September 2022

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said his party and Muslims do not need any loyalty certificates from the RSS and BJP and they can throw it in dustbins.

Owaisi's AIMIM took out a 'tiranga yatra' after the prayers, as part of 'National Integration Day' commemorating September 17.

Addressing the gathering after the rally, Owaisi, in an oblique reference to the BJP and RSS, said those who did not shed even a single drop of sweat for the independence of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, are now calling it "Liberation day".

"AIMIM and Muslims, Hindus and Dalits who lost their lives on this land do not need loyalty certificates from RSS or BJP and You throw them in the dustbin," he said.

Owaisi asserted that the AIMIM has nothing to do with Qasim Rizvi, the head of Razaakar army (private militia organised to support the Nizam rule), but carries the legacy of Turrebaaz Khan and Maulvi Allauddin, who lost their lives fighting the British.

"Today Hyderabad is observing #NationalIntegrationDay on the anniversary of erstwhile Hyderabad state's merger with Union of India. We offered our Friday namaz & started a tiranga bike rally. There will also be a public meeting," before the rally, he tweeted.

