Over one crore people in Telangana state link voter ID with Aadhaar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over one crore voters in Telangana, more than any other State across the country, have voluntarily linked their voter cards with Aadhaar over the last 45 days, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said on Thursday.

He said linking voter cards with Aadhaar began on August 1, 2022, and it evoked robust response in all the 119 constituencies of the State. The CEO hailed SHGs that played an instrumental role in achieving the target.

Earlier, the CEO met the GHMC Commissioner, Collectors of Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, EROs of GHMC, and SVEEP Nodal Officers, and directed them to actively engage in Voter-Aadhaar linkage, SVEEP activities and Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

He instructed the District Collectors to exercise caution and ensure that they did not disclose the Aadhaar details of the electors. He said that the pre-revision activities of the SSR would continue till November 9, 2022.

