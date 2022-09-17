Hyderabad-based Srikanth Jarugu's exceptional life journey turns an inspiration to all

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are times when we give up easily on our life, but there are a few people who stay strong no matter what the situation turns out to be. Hyderabad-based Srikanth Jarugu, a physically challenged person has left no stone unturned to prove that nothing could stop him to achieve his goals. Being the first ever Restaurant General Manager at KFC, Central Mall with a hearing and speaking aid he promises to give his best at work that has supported him throughout his difficult times. The 37-year-old did not give up on life, instead stood strong to be an example for many who think disability would stop them from living. We get in touch with him to know about his journey thus far.

Srikanth narrating about the ups and downs in his life, says, “I am a single dad, divorced, with two children — a daughter who is six and a son who’s four. I live with my parents and my children. I was born a healthy baby but at the age of three, I fell severely sick and was hospitalised. Through medication and with a lot of prayers, I recovered but unfortunately I lost my ability of hearing and speech. On the professional front, I joined KFC as a team member in 2008 and currently I am working as the Restaurant General Manager, at KFC Central Mall, Hyderabad.”

Talking about the challenges he faced at work initially, he says, “Just like for most specially-abled people, I lived a very protected life. More so since I’d recovered from a severe illness. Life wasn’t as easy for me, but my family never let my disability hamper my growth and always supported me even in the toughest of times. I did face certain challenges as I grew through the ranks. For instance, I had difficulty interacting with customers initially, as for deaf people, understanding spoken language or big words is difficult as our vocabulary and grammar isn’t very strong.”

Being a part of one of the big food joints in the city is no less task. “I am very proud to say that I work for one of the best restaurants in the world. When I was recently promoted as a RGM I was thrilled. Not only because I am the first specially-abled RGM in India, but because I got a chance to help and motivate my specially-abled colleagues and others in the community. I am determined to continue growing and aspire to become an Area Coach soon,” he concludes.

