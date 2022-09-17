Home Cities Hyderabad

Owaisi leads massive Tiranga bike rally in Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at the jailed MLA T Raja Singh during his address as part of the Tiranga rally organised by his party, by calling him ‘Jail Ka Raja’.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi waves to supporters during the Tiranga rally in Hyderabad on Friday| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at the jailed MLA T Raja Singh during his address as part of the Tiranga rally organised by his party, by calling him ‘Jail Ka Raja’.The bike rally was held after the Friday prayers from Masjid-e-Abu Bakr to Teegala Kunta in the Old City, where Owaisi hoisted the national flag and addressed the people on the occasion of Telangana National Integration Day to be celebrated on September 17.

“The person who insulted the Prophet Muhammed has now become the king of the jail,” he said, drawing a loud cheer from the crowds. “We all stayed very patient, and with the power of democracy, we could send him to jail. It was your resilience and determination which saved the communal harmony in Hyderabad, which the BJP wanted to destroy by perpetrating communal riots,” he said.

