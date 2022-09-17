Home Cities Hyderabad

Oxygen Park at Osmania University campus opens

The verdant campus of the university has got a fillip through a large scale plantation taken up in the past two years by Aravind Kumar, commissioner of HMDA and the then in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University (File Photo)

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajya Sabha member J Santhosh Kumar on Friday inaugurated the Oxygen Park set up in over 220 acres on the Osmania University campus to protect and manage the plantation undertaken under the aegis of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) as part of the ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram’ programme.

The park houses over 200 different kinds of medicinal plants and trees and is a safe haven to about 1000 peafowl, which goes to show the effort that has been put into developing the area, protecting the flora and fauna and in turn making the Osmania University campus a centre of Biodiversity. 

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor D Ravinder added that in order to maintain the cleanliness and protect the biodiversity of the campus, the general public and walkers have been restricted and are allowed in the campus for a stipulated period of time both in the mornings and evenings. The verdant campus of the university has got a fillip through a large scale plantation taken up in the past two years by Aravind Kumar, commissioner of HMDA and the then in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp