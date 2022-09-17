Oxygen Park at Osmania University campus opens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajya Sabha member J Santhosh Kumar on Friday inaugurated the Oxygen Park set up in over 220 acres on the Osmania University campus to protect and manage the plantation undertaken under the aegis of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) as part of the ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram’ programme.

The park houses over 200 different kinds of medicinal plants and trees and is a safe haven to about 1000 peafowl, which goes to show the effort that has been put into developing the area, protecting the flora and fauna and in turn making the Osmania University campus a centre of Biodiversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor D Ravinder added that in order to maintain the cleanliness and protect the biodiversity of the campus, the general public and walkers have been restricted and are allowed in the campus for a stipulated period of time both in the mornings and evenings. The verdant campus of the university has got a fillip through a large scale plantation taken up in the past two years by Aravind Kumar, commissioner of HMDA and the then in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

