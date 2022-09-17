Telangana government shelves CPP for Charminar revitalisation plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday held discussions on implementing the Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation Plan (CHPRP) proposed by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, effectively drawing curtains over the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) initiated in 1998 by the State government.

In the meeting held on Friday, Arvind Kumar discussed the implementation of the CHPRP with Luis Monreal, Director General, Aga Khan Trust for Culture, AKTC Chief Executive Ratish Nanda and Think City-Malaysia Managing Director Hamdan Abdul Majeed, who will partner with the Telangana government to envision this prestigious project. The Quli Qutub Shah Development Authority (QQSUDA) and National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) will be spearheading the project.

Ever since its inception in 1998 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the CPP was moving forward at a snail’s pace. Owing to the slow progress of the project that was initiated without an integrated social and economic strategy, MAUD Minister Rama Rao proposed the CHPRP.

Sustainable development

Bestowing renewed impetus and looking beyond architectural restoration, the CHPRP will be a comprehensive master plan integrated with a social and economic revitalisation plan to ensure sustainable development of the historic precinct.

