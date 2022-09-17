Two accused of raping minor sent to judicial remand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two persons arrested by Dabeerpura police in connection with the gangrape of a minor girl were sent to judicial custody on Friday.The police, before producing them in court, reconstructed the scene at the two hotels where the two accused persons committed the crime on her.

The arrested persons were: Syed Naimath Ahmed and Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi. The arrests were made based on the statement made by the victim that she had been raped.The police found that the two accused persons took her to Rujana Stay Inn Hotel followed by Three Castle Deluxe Lodge in Nampally limits within a distance of one-and-a-half kilometre.

Police are verifying CCTV footage of the hotels where they found that the victim looked stable at the registration counter. The accused confessed that they had drugged her while in the hotel. The accused were taken for reconstruction of the scene and potency test and later were produced before the court.

