Home Cities Hyderabad

Two accused of raping minor sent to judicial remand

The accused were taken for reconstruction of the scene and potency test and later were produced before the court.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two persons arrested by Dabeerpura police in connection with the gangrape of a minor girl were sent to judicial custody on Friday.The police, before producing them in court, reconstructed the scene at the two hotels where the two accused persons committed the crime on her.

The arrested persons were: Syed Naimath Ahmed and Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi. The arrests were made based on the statement made by the victim that she had been raped.The police found that the two accused persons took her to Rujana Stay Inn Hotel followed by Three Castle Deluxe Lodge in Nampally limits within a distance of one-and-a-half kilometre.

Police are verifying CCTV footage of the hotels where they found that the victim looked stable at the registration counter. The accused confessed that they had drugged her while in the hotel. The accused were taken for reconstruction of the scene and potency test and later were produced before the court.

Police verifying CCTV footage of hotels

Dabeerpura police are verifying CCTV footage of the hotels where they found that the victim looked stable at the registration counter. Syed Naimath Ahmed and Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi confessed that they had drugged the minor girl while in the hotel. The police, before producing them in court, reconstructed the scene at the two hotels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp