NTR Marg beautification begins in Hyderabad

New look to add glitter to Formula-E race that the city will host on Feb 11, 2023

Published: 18th September 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 11:33 AM

The 800-metre road stretch from Indira Gandhi statue circle, Khairatabad up to Lumbini Park will get a facelift. HMDA is removing footpaths and kerbstones along the stretch. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: In about three months, the 800 metre stretch alongside the Hussainsagar -- from Indira Gandhi statue circle, Khairatabad to Lumbini Park will wear an entirely new look with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) initiating beautification works on this road opposite the upcoming Secretariat.

The aim of the HMDA is to develop this road on the lines of the Tank Bund. The all new look will add glitter to the upcoming Formula-E race that the city will host on February 11, 2023. After F1, Formula-E is the second biggest World Championship race.As part of the beautification works, the existing footpaths, dustbins and kerbstones on the stretch will be removed and shifted to C&D plants.

Sources told TNIE that NTR Marg along the Hussainsagar will see similar development. HMDA will take up the refurbishment of lakeside footpath by laying flamed, bush hammered granite, including granite kerbstones, providing cast-iron railings and streetlights with ornamental poles and fixtures on the NTR Marg at an estimated cost of `6.05 crore.

The Tank Bund beautification has been well received from the people during Sundays Fundays where thousands of visitors gather to enjoy pleasant evenings.The officials added that with new structures like the Secretariat and Martyr’s Memorial coming up, the State Government wants streetscape beautification of the NTR Marg. Accordingly, the HMDA has also proposed refurbishing the NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park by introducing new themes to attract more visitors.

These initiatives are part of elaborate plans that have been drawn up to develop and execute beautification works on the stretch that already ranks high among the popular spots of the city.

HMDA TO SPEND Rs 6.05 CRORE
HMDA will take up the refurbishment of lakeside footpath by laying flamed, bush hammered granite, including granite kerbstones, providing cast-iron railings and streetlights with ornamental poles and fixtures on the NTR Marg at an estimated cost of `6.05 crore

