Apollo docs save baby with heart defects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) in Jubillee Hills performed a complex heart surgery on a two-month-old-baby, diagnosed with multiple congenital heart defects.

The male child had numerous anomalies including a hole in heart, switched positions of two main arteries, opened blood vessels leading from the heart, autism and single coronary artery, in which the two great arteries arise from opposite sides.

It is a rare subset of heart defects, present in one in 3,500 live births. If treated early, these babies lead a normal life.The team of specialists led by Dr Sunil Swain performed the surgery successfully.

HYDERABAD: Doctors at the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) in Jubillee Hills performed a complex heart surgery on a two-month-old-baby, diagnosed with multiple congenital heart defects. The male child had numerous anomalies including a hole in heart, switched positions of two main arteries, opened blood vessels leading from the heart, autism and single coronary artery, in which the two great arteries arise from opposite sides. It is a rare subset of heart defects, present in one in 3,500 live births. If treated early, these babies lead a normal life.The team of specialists led by Dr Sunil Swain performed the surgery successfully.