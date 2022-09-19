Home Cities Hyderabad

JHCHBS removes five members

As many as 750 members attended the meeting, a record stretching back 30 years, JHCHBS president B Ravindranath said in a statement.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society, which met here on Sunday, removed five individuals from the primary membership of the society for violating its rules and regulations under Section 21 of Telangana State Cooperative Societies Act.

The general body meeting of the society unanimously adopted a resolution to remove T Narendra Chowdary, CV Rao, T Hanumanth Rao, A Murali Mukund and K Rajeshwar Rao. As many as 750 members attended the meeting, a record stretching back 30 years, JHCHBS president B Ravindranath said in a statement.

Reacting to the decision, Mukund, who was removed as JHCHBS secretary, said that the suspension was  against the bylaws of the society and hence not valid. “Without issuing a show  cause notice, they cannot remove a member from the society. Cases are pending in the Tribunal Court and High Court, at this juncture expelling  the members is a unilateral decision and not correct. As I have exposed their irregularities, they are being vindictive,” Mukund said.  

CV Rao, who is also the president of the Jubilee Hills International Centre, termed his suspension as unilateral. He said that when members wanted to speak, they were not allowed to do so. While suspending the members, they did not follow the society bylaws.  

Meanwhile, Ravindranath said that the society will digitise its records at a low cost with the help of NASSCOM and a few other IT companies so that the data is not tampered with or misplaced.
He also said that with the association of Apollo Hospitals, the society will provide health cards to all its members as well as an ambulance for medical emergencies.

