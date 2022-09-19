Work on cycle track solar panel gathers pace

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao laying the foundation for a solar-roofed 23-km cycling track along the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the process of setting up grid interactive solar rooftop power project on the under-construction track based on solar photovoltaics crystalline modules.

The cycling track is coming up on the stretches from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy and from Narsingi to Kollur. The project entails installation of grid connected solar power projects on the cycling track of 16 MW and 14 MW captive mode capacity plus two MW net-metering mode rooftop solar systems on the two stretches. The HMDA is taking up the project through Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO). The bicycle track would be completed before summer.

Stretch-I covers Nanakramguda HGCL office to TSPA Junction (8.45 km) and will have a 4 Mw solar plant of which 1 MW will be for net-metering and 3 MW for captive consumption. Stretch-II covers Kokapet to Edulanagulapally (Kollur) Junction (13.8 km) with a 12 MW capacity solar plant of which 1 MW will be for net-metering and 11 MW for captive consumption. Once the agency is finalised by October, it has to complete the works within four months of signing the letter of agreement with TSREDCO or HGCL.The agency has to design, supply, install, commission, maintain and operate the plants for a period of 25 years under e-Reverse auction mode.

To operate for 25 years

The agency, which will be finalised by October, has to design, supply, install, commission, maintain and operate the plants for a period of 25 years under e-Reverse auction mode

HYDERABAD: With Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao laying the foundation for a solar-roofed 23-km cycling track along the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the process of setting up grid interactive solar rooftop power project on the under-construction track based on solar photovoltaics crystalline modules. The cycling track is coming up on the stretches from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy and from Narsingi to Kollur. The project entails installation of grid connected solar power projects on the cycling track of 16 MW and 14 MW captive mode capacity plus two MW net-metering mode rooftop solar systems on the two stretches. The HMDA is taking up the project through Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO). The bicycle track would be completed before summer. Stretch-I covers Nanakramguda HGCL office to TSPA Junction (8.45 km) and will have a 4 Mw solar plant of which 1 MW will be for net-metering and 3 MW for captive consumption. Stretch-II covers Kokapet to Edulanagulapally (Kollur) Junction (13.8 km) with a 12 MW capacity solar plant of which 1 MW will be for net-metering and 11 MW for captive consumption. Once the agency is finalised by October, it has to complete the works within four months of signing the letter of agreement with TSREDCO or HGCL.The agency has to design, supply, install, commission, maintain and operate the plants for a period of 25 years under e-Reverse auction mode. To operate for 25 years The agency, which will be finalised by October, has to design, supply, install, commission, maintain and operate the plants for a period of 25 years under e-Reverse auction mode