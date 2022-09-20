Accused of attack, TRS neta says framed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman has claimed that TRS Borabanda division coordinator Vijay cut her throat at her house in Punjagutta late on Sunday night but the police did not find any injuries. Besides, police found Vijay’s cell tower location was Kukatpally at the time of the purported attack.

The woman, Nisha, who is a Facebook friend of Vijay’s, alleged that he had attacked her in her house when she was with her husband. She was then taken to a nearby hospital where her statement was recorded and a case was registered against the accused. But no notices had been served. Police also did not find any injuries on her neck as she had claimed.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijay said: “Former Deputy Mayor Baba Hafeezuddin tried to frame me in a fake case as I am aware of all his illegal dealings as I worked for six years with him.”When asked about his relationship with Nisha, he said: “We have been friends on Facebook for five months. I helped her in sorting out some of her issues and never misbehaved with her, even when she was trying to converse with me on WhatsApp. Three days ago, I received a call from her and she introduced one person to me as her husband. I am sure Hafeezudin was planning to implicate me in a fake case. I have information that those who are trying to frame me have been paid Rs 3 lakh.”

A police officer who is investigating the case said Vijay’s and Nisha’s cell towers did not match at the time of the purported incident. The CCTV footage also did not show Vijay anywhere close to Nisha’s house.

