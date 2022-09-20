Home Cities Hyderabad

Four held in NIA raids in Telanagna, sent to jail

Hard discs and laptops are being checked to find out if the four have connections with terror activities.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The four persons detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday during raids in the State for their alleged links to PFI, were remanded in Chanchalguda jail by the Nampally court on Monday.  

The four detained by the NIA are Shahid and Syed Sameer from Nizambad, Feroz Khan from Adilabad and Irfan Ahmed from Karimnagar. They were served notices under section 41 of CrPC and summoned to appear before the Hyderabad NIA office on Monday. The were detained and produced before the court.  
According to sources, NIA is looking at the transactions in the accounts of the four accused. Hard discs and laptops are being checked to find out if the four have connections with terror activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA PFI Chanchalguda jail
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp