Four held in NIA raids in Telanagna, sent to jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four persons detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday during raids in the State for their alleged links to PFI, were remanded in Chanchalguda jail by the Nampally court on Monday.

The four detained by the NIA are Shahid and Syed Sameer from Nizambad, Feroz Khan from Adilabad and Irfan Ahmed from Karimnagar. They were served notices under section 41 of CrPC and summoned to appear before the Hyderabad NIA office on Monday. The were detained and produced before the court.

According to sources, NIA is looking at the transactions in the accounts of the four accused. Hard discs and laptops are being checked to find out if the four have connections with terror activities.

HYDERABAD: The four persons detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday during raids in the State for their alleged links to PFI, were remanded in Chanchalguda jail by the Nampally court on Monday. The four detained by the NIA are Shahid and Syed Sameer from Nizambad, Feroz Khan from Adilabad and Irfan Ahmed from Karimnagar. They were served notices under section 41 of CrPC and summoned to appear before the Hyderabad NIA office on Monday. The were detained and produced before the court. According to sources, NIA is looking at the transactions in the accounts of the four accused. Hard discs and laptops are being checked to find out if the four have connections with terror activities.