Navratri extravaganza begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navratri is almost here, and Anvita events have announced the dates of the twin-cities premier extravaganza - Navkar Navaratri Utsav-2022 from 26 September to 4th October at Classic gardens, Secunderabad. The organisers recently planned a grand pass launch event at the venue by Tollywood actress Chandni Bhagwanani.

The fifth season of the nine-day Navkar Navaratri Utsav hosted by Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain will host a series of events, including a dance performance by Bollywood actress- Daisy Shah. This apart, the of Gujarati sensation Ishani Dave, daughter of one of the most celebrated Gujarati vocalists who performed in Australia, Canada, US, is now coming for the first time to the city to spread her magic of songs. Besides, all the participants will get a chance to win exciting prizes and gift hampers.

Navkar Navratri Utsav will create an extraordinary experience this year by being in an air-conditioned hall, a complimentary dinner for all the participants, a lip-smacking food court, and a substantial outdoor lawn area for family sit-ups and gather-around. Rounding it all up with Maha-Aarti planned on Ashtami Day (the eighth day of the festival).

The event's launch is supported by Achyuth Rao, Kavita Jain, Saloni Jain, Goutam Jain, Aneri Khara, Nalin Khara, and 200 students who participated in the free Garba-Dandiya workshop organised by them.

"Our event has been a massive success in all the previous years, and we expect the same to be this year, too," Anvita said in a press release.

