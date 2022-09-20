Home Cities Hyderabad

Only two of 20 lions sick at Nehru Zoo, says Telangana govt

In reply, Rama Rao said, “We will have the NZP veterinarians examine the lions. Thanks for bringing this to my attention.”

Published: 20th September 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Nehru Zoological Park. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a Twitter user on Sunday requested Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao to arrange a proper health checkup for the seemingly ill-looking lions housed at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad, the State government on Monday clarified that 18 of the 20 lions living at the zoo are healthy while necessary medical care is being provided to the remaining two animals.

Tagging the Minister, the user Aarihant Aaryan said, “I found the lions at the Nehru Park to be extremely sick. Most of my friends who have been to the zoo shared the same thoughts. Though I don’t have evidence to prove my views, a proper medical checkup for those animals would be amazing. Please help.”
In reply, Rama Rao said, “We will have the NZP veterinarians examine the lions. Thanks for bringing this to my attention.”

The authorities swung into action. On Monday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) RM Dobriyal, replying to the Minister, said, “Sir, there are 20 lions, (eight African and 12 Asiatic) [living at the zoo]. All are healthy, except two lions, [who are] undergoing treatment. There are two veterinary doctors who are taking care of animals at the zoo. All arrangements are in place to take care of sick animals.”

Dr Mohammad Abdul Hakeem, deputy director of NZP, told TNIE, “Out of 20 lions living here, only two Asiatic lions are sick. Laxmi, 6, has been undergoing treatment for a neurological disorder, while Sirisha, 5, has been under treatment for problems with her hind legs. While their condition had been critical for most of the last two years, both of them have recovered 80 per cent.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp