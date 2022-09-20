Only two of 20 lions sick at Nehru Zoo, says Telangana govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a Twitter user on Sunday requested Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao to arrange a proper health checkup for the seemingly ill-looking lions housed at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad, the State government on Monday clarified that 18 of the 20 lions living at the zoo are healthy while necessary medical care is being provided to the remaining two animals.

Tagging the Minister, the user Aarihant Aaryan said, “I found the lions at the Nehru Park to be extremely sick. Most of my friends who have been to the zoo shared the same thoughts. Though I don’t have evidence to prove my views, a proper medical checkup for those animals would be amazing. Please help.”

In reply, Rama Rao said, “We will have the NZP veterinarians examine the lions. Thanks for bringing this to my attention.”

The authorities swung into action. On Monday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) RM Dobriyal, replying to the Minister, said, “Sir, there are 20 lions, (eight African and 12 Asiatic) [living at the zoo]. All are healthy, except two lions, [who are] undergoing treatment. There are two veterinary doctors who are taking care of animals at the zoo. All arrangements are in place to take care of sick animals.”

Dr Mohammad Abdul Hakeem, deputy director of NZP, told TNIE, “Out of 20 lions living here, only two Asiatic lions are sick. Laxmi, 6, has been undergoing treatment for a neurological disorder, while Sirisha, 5, has been under treatment for problems with her hind legs. While their condition had been critical for most of the last two years, both of them have recovered 80 per cent.”

