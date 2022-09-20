Home Cities Hyderabad

Relief for Jubilee Hills society as Telangana HC upholds trial court order

The argument put up by the appellant is that the agreement does not give the owner of the property the authority to cancel the arrangement.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:09 AM

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Keeping in mind the opinions expressed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justices P Naveen Rao and J Srinivas Rao, dismissed a civil miscellaneous appeal filed by Landman Ventures LLP and upheld the trial court’s order.

The court said the trial court judge looked into the background facts and conduct of the then president and secretary of the Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society Limited in incorporating certain clauses detrimental to the interest of the apellant.

“The trial court took everything into account before declining to exercise its equitable jurisdiction by providing grounds for its choice. We believe that the trial court didn’t make a mistake in failing to utilise its discretionary and equitable authority to grant the appellant’s requested injunction. The appeal is rejected as a result because it lacks merit,” the bench noted.

In response to the notice issued by the respondent, a lawsuit was filed by the petitioner before the Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, on the grounds that the respondent had been trying to evict the appellant from the property and that the cancellation of the agreement was unlawful. The lawsuit asked for an injunction barring the respondent and anyone connected to it from interfering with the appellant’s possession of the property. The argument put up by the appellant is that the agreement does not give the owner of the property the authority to cancel the arrangement.

‘FALSE CLAIM’
On June 15, 2020, the respondent entered into a Development Agreement-cum-General Power of Attorney with Landman Ventures LLP to develop a piece of land situated in Jubilee Hills by constructing a building for commercial use. However, in May 5, 2022, the respondent, alleging that the developer was attempting to dispossess them of the land, sent a notice stating that the agreement was being cancelled

