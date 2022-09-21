Home Cities Hyderabad

Capturing it right

He has captured an image of a crying father, which lead him to bag the 3rd prize at IPF 2022.

Published: 21st September 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rama Veeresh Babu

Rama Veeresh Babu

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Photography Festival (IPF) Photographer of the Year Awards that take place annually in Hyderabad in September by participants from over 85 countries over the world had two photographers who bagged the accolades from the city. CE catches up with Vamshidhar Reddy, who bagged an award for wedding photography and Rama Veeresh Babu, who got the prize for landscape photography.  

Most wedding photographers wait to capture moments of joy during a wedding. Nevertheless, city-based photographer Vamshidhar Reddy panders to the schmaltz that is dominant in the now very competitive industry. He has captured an image of a crying father, which lead him to bag the 3rd prize at IPF 2022.

“For me, weddings are everything in photography; I started as a wedding photographer in 2018 and worked for several big brands in Hyderabad. Later I started my brand in august 2022. I love the part about meeting new people and creating everlasting emotions through my pictures,” says Vamshidhar Reddy.

“The photo was shot for one of my first clients when I started my own wedding company, it was the first wedding in the firm, and the client’s mom recently passed away, and they were very emotional. I could see how hard it was for her father to let his little girl into another family.

Vamshidhar Reddy

I could see him tear up many times during the wedding and at the time of departure at the end of the wedding (apaginthalu) as it’s called. She grabbed his kurta, which led him to burst out in tears,” the photographer said, describing his award-winning photograph.

Rama Veeresh Babu, who bagged the 3rd prize in landscape photography, first participated in IPF in 2015; but did not bag the award; later in, in 2022, as he says, “I got nominated and shortlisted for the landscape award, and bagged it. I took a photograph at Bear Lake, the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, United States, reflecting yellow leaves of the fall season.”

The exhibition of competing and award-winning photographs commenced a fortnight ago and will continue until September 29 at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPF Indian Photography Festival Vamshidhar Reddy
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp