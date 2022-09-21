E-pop to pop your midweek stress

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who says you have to wait until the weekend to listen to your favourite band or songs to put you in the right mood? The ever-growing live music scene of Hyderabad has impressed many, with fans wanting to have more of them not only on weekends but during a mundane Monday too. Thanks to one of Hyderabad’s favourite band Elyzium, our wish has become their command.

Frontman and popular playback singer Dinker Kalvala, talks to us about their solution to mid-week cravings — E-POP which is proving to be a saviour. Put simply, their renditions of crowd favourites are now on YouTube in the form of seasons and episodes.

“Elyzium performs at different venues in Hyderabad, mostly through the weekends. We wanted to create a different space online as well, where listeners get to listen to our songs when they miss watching us play live. Our brainchild E-pop (meaning Elyzium Pop) is an acoustic music series that would be coming seasons-wise. We started season 1 recently and released our first video on September 11 (Gaali Valuga) and the second September 18 (Urike Chilaka). Two more videos will be up the next Sundays to finish this season. Once we upload all of them onto YouTube, the same audios will be uploaded on Spotify. The second season will be rolling out in the last week of October and the first week of November. We want to be done with two season by the end of 2022,” he tells CE.

Dinker, better known for songs like Thadi Kantilo, Rendu Kallu, and more, has always been a pioneer of exciting trends in the industry. Asked what inspired him to go for this format, he shares, “This is something that I came up with when I saw there was a need for it. I had been wanting to do this for a very long time because many who watch us perform have asked us to release them on YouTube. While we do have two original songs of our own, we wanted to create a space on the platform before we go all out with more original compositions. People are well versed with Elyzium’s work — every element in these videos have been put together with excellence and efficiency. These series are specially shot — we hire venues and shoot them. Each video takes up almost half a day.”

Dinker says that the videos have been receiving a tremendous response. “We have been receiving messages that they loved this new format of Elyzium, especially since no other band had done such a thing. We wanted to bring some quality content and that is what people have been appreciating. For the first video, we had more than 250 stories on Instagram and several other personal messages asking us to release more such videos,” the elated singer shares.

E-pop is different from their live shows in that they are acoustic sessions. “Our first video has one vocalist (Dinker), an acoustic guitar (Kaali) and a bass guitar (Richard Madella) and in the second video there vocalist and keys (NVS Charan). The video was shot by the Indian Film Company — Joel Joseph, Kashipogu, David Hanoch Rayapati and Jonathan Brainard,” he says, adding that this is something the band has been seriously working towards, because it allows enthusiasts to listen to it any time of the day and week and groove to.

HYDERABAD: Who says you have to wait until the weekend to listen to your favourite band or songs to put you in the right mood? The ever-growing live music scene of Hyderabad has impressed many, with fans wanting to have more of them not only on weekends but during a mundane Monday too. Thanks to one of Hyderabad’s favourite band Elyzium, our wish has become their command. Frontman and popular playback singer Dinker Kalvala, talks to us about their solution to mid-week cravings — E-POP which is proving to be a saviour. Put simply, their renditions of crowd favourites are now on YouTube in the form of seasons and episodes. “Elyzium performs at different venues in Hyderabad, mostly through the weekends. We wanted to create a different space online as well, where listeners get to listen to our songs when they miss watching us play live. Our brainchild E-pop (meaning Elyzium Pop) is an acoustic music series that would be coming seasons-wise. We started season 1 recently and released our first video on September 11 (Gaali Valuga) and the second September 18 (Urike Chilaka). Two more videos will be up the next Sundays to finish this season. Once we upload all of them onto YouTube, the same audios will be uploaded on Spotify. The second season will be rolling out in the last week of October and the first week of November. We want to be done with two season by the end of 2022,” he tells CE. Dinker, better known for songs like Thadi Kantilo, Rendu Kallu, and more, has always been a pioneer of exciting trends in the industry. Asked what inspired him to go for this format, he shares, “This is something that I came up with when I saw there was a need for it. I had been wanting to do this for a very long time because many who watch us perform have asked us to release them on YouTube. While we do have two original songs of our own, we wanted to create a space on the platform before we go all out with more original compositions. People are well versed with Elyzium’s work — every element in these videos have been put together with excellence and efficiency. These series are specially shot — we hire venues and shoot them. Each video takes up almost half a day.” Dinker says that the videos have been receiving a tremendous response. “We have been receiving messages that they loved this new format of Elyzium, especially since no other band had done such a thing. We wanted to bring some quality content and that is what people have been appreciating. For the first video, we had more than 250 stories on Instagram and several other personal messages asking us to release more such videos,” the elated singer shares. E-pop is different from their live shows in that they are acoustic sessions. “Our first video has one vocalist (Dinker), an acoustic guitar (Kaali) and a bass guitar (Richard Madella) and in the second video there vocalist and keys (NVS Charan). The video was shot by the Indian Film Company — Joel Joseph, Kashipogu, David Hanoch Rayapati and Jonathan Brainard,” he says, adding that this is something the band has been seriously working towards, because it allows enthusiasts to listen to it any time of the day and week and groove to.