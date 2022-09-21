Girls fare much better than boys in CPGET
With 4,802 students, MSc (Chemistry) has become the most chosen course this year followed by 4,457 students choosing MCom and 3,897 students opting for MSc (Zoology).
HYDERABAD: More girls will be seen attending classes in universities as female students have outnumbered boys in the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) held last month. A total of 54,050 students i. e. 94.39 per cent of total students appeared to have cleared the CPGET. Among them, 36,437 are girls and 17,613 are boys.
