NIA seeks to further quiz four held for terror links in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its remand report submitted to court, said that the four arrested persons from Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar for their alleged links to terror activities, tried to mislead the agency and denied their involvement any activities detrimental to peace.

The remand report in the possession of TNIE, says: ‘They tried to mislead the investigation by withholding crucial information about other accused persons and PE training exercises conducted by PFI for cadres or members aimed at ‘eliminating the target’ by attacking the vital body parts’.

The four terror suspects taken into custody are Syed Yahiya Sameer from Nizambad, Feroz Khan from Adilabad, Mohammad Osman from Shamitpet and Mohammad Irfan from Karimnagar. They were arrested based on the confession of Abdul Khader, a karate instructor who was arrested by the Nizambad police.

The investigation agency believes that Abdul Khader and the four arrested persons are holding back crucial information and it need their further custody to extract details about their activities and future plans.

The report reads: “Further it is also apprehended that the said accused may abscond from the process of law, since they came to know that legal action has been initiated against them. They were arrested on Sunday and taken to a medical officer in Kondapur to test their physical fitness. After they were found to be fit, they were further produced before the court and later lodged in Chanchalguda jail.

Suspecting their plan to jeopardise the investigation, the four have been lodged in the jail and the sleuths are readying to resume the investigation and focus on the bank account details which may give them a lead on money trails. NIA will send the laptops and hard disks seized during the raids at the houses of the accused to forensic analysis.

