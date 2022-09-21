Home Cities Hyderabad

Woven in loving memory, Rajanna Siripattu in high demand

Veldi Hari Prasad is both happy and sad, after his Rajanna Siripattu saree was launched in New Zealand and became an instant hit.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Veldi Hari Prasad is both happy and sad, after his Rajanna Siripattu saree was launched in New Zealand and became an instant hit. Sad because his father passed away just one week before Prasad’s moment of glory in global market.“I carried forward my father’s legacy and took the Rajanna Siripattu sarees to international markets,” says the young powerloom weaver. He says his father, Veldi Poshetti, had dedicated his entire life to the craft of weaving.

He died from a prolonged illness just as his work started getting global recognition. “We had begun receiving business inquiries not only from Telangana and other states but from many foreign countries.

Other powerloom weavers from Sircilla have also started producing pattu sarees. Poshetti and his son played a crucial role in equipping the weavers to make these sarees, which have now risen to global fame.

“My father taught me the skills and always encouraged me to take on bigger challenges,” he says. Preparations for opening the New Zealand unit were in full swing when Poshetti passed away. “I thought I couldn’t do it without my father. But in honour of his memory, I decided to go ahead as per our plans and dedicated our brand Rajanna Siripattu to my late father,” he said.

Hari Prasad explains the production process, at least four power looms — two big and two small — are used for processing silk to make a pattu saree. Each saree costs Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

