Excise scam: ED collects vital clues from three raids

A source said that the officials now have compiled a list of 644 liquor stores across Delhi allegedly connected to the 14 accused in the FIR with the complaint filed to the CBI.

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 04:18 AM

HYDERABAD: If sources are to be believed, Enforcement Directorate sleuths, probing the alleged Excise Policy scam, have returned Delhi with vital information regarding money laundering involving transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore, collected during their three raids in Hyderabad since the start of September.

The sources say that some of those connected with the case have already been issued notices summoning them for questioning.They say that the ED sleuths are hot on the trail that they first picked up from auditor Gorantla Buchi Babu which then led to one Srinivas Rao. They say that the ED sleuths have collected enough information to connect the dots and build a circumstantial case.

To bolster their case, the ED sleuths have had some success in the form of documents, phone call records, bank statements recovered from the raids on the residences and office of Srinivas Rao, the sources say.
A source said that the officials now have compiled a list of 644 liquor stores across Delhi allegedly connected to the 14 accused in the FIR with the complaint filed to the CBI. Cross-verification of the
list may reveal a few more linked to the 14 accused, the sources say.

