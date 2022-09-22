Home Cities Hyderabad

Strokes of individualism

Artists and father-daughter duo Laxman and Priyanka Aelay’s new series of paintings — Poolamma - the Goddess of Life and Proverbial Pathways is being showcased at State Gallery of Art

Laxman Aelay with daughter Priyanka

By Reshmi Chakravorty
HYDERABAD:  Once you venture into the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, you are straight away transformed to the hinterland of Telangana on one side, all thanks to the vibrant paintings by Laxman Aelay. His floral-themed paintings in bright hues aptly portray women in a festive mood in rural Telangana. On the other side of the gallery, it is the dark, mysterious world of Priyanka Aelay’s paintings which depict the deep, mystical forests with its diverse flora and fauna. This is the first time the father-daughter duo will be hosting their solo shows simultaneously and they are planning to showcase it at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai in the coming months.

Laxman Aelay’s Poolamma — the Goddess of Life series of paintings has a floral theme running along featuring rural Telangana women draped in bright sarees, jewellery and flowers. Some of the paintings are huge — 6x8ft or so, looking straight at you with a penetrating stare. Talking about the exhibition, Laxman says, “I am very happy to be showcasing along with Priyanka.

She has a distinct style of working, as if inspired from miniature paintings. Both of our works are opposite - mine is big, colourful with striking features, Priyanka’s is subtle with lots of minute details.” Laxman will be showcasing 30 paintings, a few drawings and etchings from the Poolamma series. “Most of the work has been done during Covid-19 lockdown when we were at home. I used the time away from any distractions to finish these huge artworks. All of them are in my signature style — full of reds, oranges, yellows and blue,” he shares.

Proverbial Pathways by Priyanka is inspired by Indian miniature paintings and nature. “I am inspired by Indian miniature paintings and flora and fauna along with socio-political scenarios,” says Priyanka. She is exhibiting more than 33 paintings as part of the series where wild cats have been significantly featured in her paintings. (Poolamma — the Goddess of Life and Proverbial Pathways will be on view at State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, till September 25)

