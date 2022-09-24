Course where ideas Soar

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lite, snobbish. These are easy labels put on golfers in Hyderabad. It is, to an extent, true, for it costs more than half a crore to get a membership at the Hyderabad golf course. But it’s more than that; CE sidelines the launch of season two of Telangana Premier Golf League at Hyderabad Golf Course Club on Friday to catch up with golfers, who walk us through the game that is breeding businesses in Hyderabad. That’s right!

At the golf course, we see a lush green carpet dotted with appropriately groomed men of all ages, from sexagenarians and real-estate tycoons like Ajay Reddy to Dr KT Mahi, Chairman, Sree Group, and cricketers like Kapil Dev to rich teenagers. Golfers are not seen srriking conversations, except when walking or taking a break. Poker faces are maintained unless split in a smile when greeting with apt gesticulation. This goes on for five long hours and is a part of good golfers’ etiquette.

Etiquettes are a thumb rule. Players often cheat, and regulations in the game are taken for a toss, but never the thumb rule. “This week, I found a suitable candidate for the CEO post in my company DevPixels. I have been conducting all the high-profile candidates for white-collar interviews while playing golf,” says the founder of DevPixel, a city-based software solutions company, Abhishek Reddy. “I would have refused the offer if the player had cheated because we can easily judge the character.”

Many golfers believe you can learn a lot about a person by observing how they play golf. Since golf is such a unique game, it can quickly bring out the best and worst in people, and even a teenager can have a match with an expert and beat him. “Most business owners of the companies in Hyderabad have meetings with their business partners and white-collar apprentices to judge their character. A golf match is perfect even for collaborations,” says Ajay Reddy, a real-estate consultant who has worked on major commercial projects in Hyderabad. “If a business partner is cheating with me in the game, he is likely to cheat with me in the business, too. Also, If one is hasty to hit the ball will likely approach their business matters similarly,” he adds.

“Sometimes, I have seen golfers just throw the stick and run away with excitement; they come back after two months to say, I got this idea while playing the game that kept me occupied. The idea becomes part of their business, and we get a bonus,” Mehmood Ali, a chauffeur working at Hyderabad golf course, said.

SECOND SEASON BEGINS TOMORROW

Hyderabad Golf Association launched season two of Telangana Premier Golf League starting on 25 September. A total of 8 rounds will be played in three different formats over five weeks. The league stage will be conducted in Hyderabad. The team’s auction of the second season was held on 5th September at Hyderabad Golf Course, with the participating 16 teams and Sreenidhi University being the Title sponsor for both seasons.

