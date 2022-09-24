Not MG road, Mahatma statue to come up at Gandhi Hospital in Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad is set for inauguration. It will be unveiled on the occasion of the legendary freedom fighter’s 153rd birth anniversary on October 2 this year.

The 16-feet-high statue of Gandhi sitting in a meditative posture was built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore. While initial plans were to install the statue at the park on MG Road near Paradise in Secunderabad, the venue was shifted as there is a lack of proper planning and adequate space, often leading to traffic jams, sources said.

The Congress had also opposed the State government’s decision to replace the current statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the park, saying that some aspects of the beautification project might impact the sanctity of the original park, which was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1951.

Sources said that the statue installation was initially handed over to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), but was later given to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) after the civic body backed out of the project.

The HMDA started the works in the first week of September and completed the civil works, such as the construction of the pedestal, just a few days ago. Other works, including electrification of the area, costing Rs 75 lakh are in progress and are expected to be completed by end of next week.

