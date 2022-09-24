Home Cities Hyderabad

Works on three super specialty hospitals in Telangana to commence in October

According to R&B authorities, the bid value of each of these hospitals is Rs 682 crore and if the medical infrastructure and other equipment are taken into account.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big push for the health infrastructure in Telangana, the State government is planning to commence the construction of three super speciality hospitals — Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) — in October.

The Roads and BuildingsR&B) Department has already floated tenders t (o take up the construction of TIMS at Alwal, Sanathnagar and LB Nagar. The bids would be finalised by the end of September.
R&B officials said that the deadline to complete the construction of TIMS is 24 months from the day of allotment of tender. Each hospital would have 1,000 beds. These hospitals which are coming upon in different area of the city will reduce the burden of patients coming from different parts of the city and lessen the pressure on the healthcare apparatus at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

Each facility to cost around Rs 900 croreSomething for everyone

According to R&B authorities, the bid value of each of these hospitals is Rs 682 crore and if the medical infrastructure and other equipment are taken into account, the cost of each TIMS would reach Rs 900 crore.These three hospitals will have a block area of 10,53,800 square feet while the allied blocks will be 3,17,420 square feet and the total plinth area will be 13,71,220 square feet. While the LB Nagar hospital is slated to cost Rs 900 crore, Rs 882 crore has been sanctioned for the one at Sanathnagar and Rs 897 crore for the Alwal hospital.

As these healthcare facilities, including the TIMS at Gachibowli, are located on the four sides of the city, patients from different parts of the State can access medical services here. For instance, patients from Suryapet and Nalgonda can get treatment at the LB Nagar TIMS, while those from Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Adilabad can access healthcare at Alwal TIMS and the others from Sangareddy can be treated at Sanathnagar TIMS.The objective of TIMS is to develop expertise and set standards of care for diseases of public health relevance and bring global standards in healthcare within the reach of all individuals in the community.

State-of-the- art

R&B officials said that the deadline to complete the construction of TIMS is 24 months from the day of allotment of tender. Each hospital would have 1,000 beds. As these healthcare facilities, including the TIMS at Gachibowli, are located on the four sides of the city, patients from different parts can access medical services here

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana TIMS Roads and Buildings
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp