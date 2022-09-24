Works on three super specialty hospitals in Telangana to commence in October

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: In a big push for the health infrastructure in Telangana, the State government is planning to commence the construction of three super speciality hospitals — Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) — in October.

The Roads and BuildingsR&B) Department has already floated tenders t (o take up the construction of TIMS at Alwal, Sanathnagar and LB Nagar. The bids would be finalised by the end of September.

R&B officials said that the deadline to complete the construction of TIMS is 24 months from the day of allotment of tender. Each hospital would have 1,000 beds. These hospitals which are coming upon in different area of the city will reduce the burden of patients coming from different parts of the city and lessen the pressure on the healthcare apparatus at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

Each facility to cost around Rs 900 crore

According to R&B authorities, the bid value of each of these hospitals is Rs 682 crore and if the medical infrastructure and other equipment are taken into account, the cost of each TIMS would reach Rs 900 crore.These three hospitals will have a block area of 10,53,800 square feet while the allied blocks will be 3,17,420 square feet and the total plinth area will be 13,71,220 square feet. While the LB Nagar hospital is slated to cost Rs 900 crore, Rs 882 crore has been sanctioned for the one at Sanathnagar and Rs 897 crore for the Alwal hospital.

As these healthcare facilities, including the TIMS at Gachibowli, are located on the four sides of the city, patients from different parts of the State can access medical services here. For instance, patients from Suryapet and Nalgonda can get treatment at the LB Nagar TIMS, while those from Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Adilabad can access healthcare at Alwal TIMS and the others from Sangareddy can be treated at Sanathnagar TIMS.The objective of TIMS is to develop expertise and set standards of care for diseases of public health relevance and bring global standards in healthcare within the reach of all individuals in the community.

