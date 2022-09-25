Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR inspects futuristic city,  Neopolis Layout at Kokapet

The futuristic city is being developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Published: 25th September 2022 04:06 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inspects works at Neopolis Layout in Kokapet of Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao emphasised the importance of world class facilities at the Neopolis Layout in Kokapet. He inspected development works at Neopolis Layout in Kokapet on Saturday. The futuristic city is being developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

He stopped by the side of wide roads in the layout to check the works and enquired about plan details from engineers. As it is a greenfield project (started from scratch), the Minister told the engineers that there is a great potential to build world-class facilities there.

He has suggested a few modifications in plans for road networks, recreation facilities and cycle tracks. The extent of the layout, including the vertical extent, would be as big as Warangal. Future needs, environment protection, safety, comfort of people were considered while suggesting the modifications. A common thread in all of his suggestions was his insistence on maintaining international standards.

On the lines of New York’s Central Park
While talking to the teams there, he said a park should be developed there on the lines of Central Park in New York, US. It would serve as a recreational space for children and others. A cycle track-connecting to Gandipet lake should be built in such a way that international events too can be conducted, Rama Rao suggested. He has also enquired connection from the layout to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

