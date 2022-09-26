Home Cities Hyderabad

Foot over Bridge near GVK Mall in Hyderabad to be the swankiest one 

Published: 26th September 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Foot over Bridge (FoB) being erected near GVK One Mall in Banjara Hills is set to become one of the swankiest in the city. With  an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, the FoB’s design structure will include rafts foundation, columns, well pits for lifting 10 passenger capacity and an escalator. 

The entire structure is made of mild steel and a footpath has also been laid for easy movement. Additionally, a railing at the edge of the footpath to avoid crossing on roads, cladding, glass and Conwood Board Frame with as many as eight CCTVs will also be installed. 

The FoB is being built to reduce the instances of accidents on one of the city’s busiest roads. With a commercial mall on one side, the FoB is set to serve a substantial number of people each day. The 55-metre-wide span of the bridge and two lifts that can hold 10 persons will add to the FoB’s usability.

Safety first 
The FoB is being built to prevent accidents on one of the city’s busiest roads

