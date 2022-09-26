Home Cities Hyderabad

Slogans of excited crowd echo in Uppal for Indian national cricket team

A large crowd gathered at the stadium hours before the match began, waiting for the authorities to open the gates. 

Published: 26th September 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Rohit Sharma bats during the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia, in Nagpur. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slogans hailing the Indian national cricket team echoed in Uppal as thousands of fans gathered at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to witness third India versus Australia T20 match here on Sunday. 

A large crowd gathered at the stadium hours before the match began, waiting for the authorities to open the gates. Their excitement knew no bounds, considering that the city hosted an international match after three years. Some were holding the Tricolour in their hands; those who did not have the flag painted it on their cheeks and palms. 

To avoid the unpalatable incidents that happened during the ticket sales at the stadium a few days ago, the Hyderabad police ensured that elaborate security arrangements were in place. Notably, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud accompanied the people who were injured in the stampede at Gymkhana grounds during the ticket sale for the match. 

Waiting in anticipation
