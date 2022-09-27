Three kids drown in water-filled pit near Shadnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three children who were on a Dasara vacation drowned while playing in a pit dug up at a real estate venture located between Solipur village and Shadnagar town of Rangareddy district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Fareed, 12, Saheed, 7, and Akshith , 7 — all three from Solipur village. While Fareed was a Class 7 student, the other two were in Class 3.

According to police, the incident occurred when four children went to a 20 ft by 10 ft pool which was 8 feet deep. As they were playing, one child accidentally drowned. Later, two others also drowned while trying to save the boy.

The fourth child ran into the village to inform the villagers, who immediately rushed to the spot only to find that the three children had already died. Angry villagers staged a protest at Shadnagar, demanding action against the real estate firm. Speaking to TNIE, Shadnagar Inspector S Naveen said that a case has been booked against the real estate firm under Section 304 A of IPC (causing death by negligence). Further investigation is on, he added.

Meanwhile, local residents alleged that the boys died due to the failure of officials concerned to stop illegal soil mining at real estate ventures in and around Shadnagar.

HYDERABAD: Three children who were on a Dasara vacation drowned while playing in a pit dug up at a real estate venture located between Solipur village and Shadnagar town of Rangareddy district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Fareed, 12, Saheed, 7, and Akshith , 7 — all three from Solipur village. While Fareed was a Class 7 student, the other two were in Class 3. According to police, the incident occurred when four children went to a 20 ft by 10 ft pool which was 8 feet deep. As they were playing, one child accidentally drowned. Later, two others also drowned while trying to save the boy. The fourth child ran into the village to inform the villagers, who immediately rushed to the spot only to find that the three children had already died. Angry villagers staged a protest at Shadnagar, demanding action against the real estate firm. Speaking to TNIE, Shadnagar Inspector S Naveen said that a case has been booked against the real estate firm under Section 304 A of IPC (causing death by negligence). Further investigation is on, he added. Meanwhile, local residents alleged that the boys died due to the failure of officials concerned to stop illegal soil mining at real estate ventures in and around Shadnagar.