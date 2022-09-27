Home Cities Hyderabad

Class & comfort in one

Navratri is all about the many dances, rituals and some running around.

By Rachel Dammala
HYDERABAD: Navratri is all about the many dances, rituals and some running around. And so, it's the perfect time to ditch the heels to have class married with comfort. There cannot be a better time to opt for cruelty-free and proudly Indian footwear than this festive season, especially if you're juggling work during the day and festivities at night. Here are some easy picks by Disha Singh, founder-CEO, Zouk, to rock this festive season.

Office bellies
These PETA approved vegan bellies with brown floral pattern make them a comfortable, chic footwear that add style and vibe to your overall look. Made for utmost comfort, these are crafted with specially designed soft insoles and breathable lining to absorb maximum sweat. This must-have footwear will add a modern classic to your fashion game. Pair it with Indian attire, Indo-western party wear or formal office wear.

Deccan Bidri
The black and white floral pattern screams class, while also making them the perfect footwear for the after office Dandiya party. Chunky jewelery with a traditional tote are all you need to get that festive look.

Gladiator sandals
The pink floral pattern is timeless classic can add character to your personality. The strap of the sandal has an elastic to give you the perfect fit. Pair it with a casual sunny day western, party wear or business casual with the same ease.

Knotted mule
Knotted mules add vibrant vibes to any outfit, and are super comfortable. Look for prints like these to add up to the style quotient.

