Dancing their way to paradis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city is all set to celebrate nine days of dance, music and devotion. Anvita presents Navkar Navaratri Utsav-2022 kicked off its first day of Utsav on Monday. People dressed up in colourful chaniya cholis, gorging on yummy food and dancing to music — the fest was all of this and more.

Each day of the 9-day fest has a theme and Himansu explains, “On day 1, we invited Ishani Dave, a folk singer who is also known for her Gujrati garba. We had people coming all the way from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Classic Gardens. Today’s theme was ‘props’. The day started with a puja followed by garba and then dandiya. We have various food stalls from waffles to Chinese and South Indian cuisine.”

The event is curated by Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain. It’s the fifth edition being hosted but the mother-daughter duo. In the coming days, the Utsav will see popular celebrities make an appearance and join the crowd in the festivities. Some of them include popular actor Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Bollywood sensation Daisy Shah. Huge arrangements are being made at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad including complimentary dinner for participants.

HYDERABAD: The city is all set to celebrate nine days of dance, music and devotion. Anvita presents Navkar Navaratri Utsav-2022 kicked off its first day of Utsav on Monday. People dressed up in colourful chaniya cholis, gorging on yummy food and dancing to music — the fest was all of this and more. Each day of the 9-day fest has a theme and Himansu explains, “On day 1, we invited Ishani Dave, a folk singer who is also known for her Gujrati garba. We had people coming all the way from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Classic Gardens. Today’s theme was ‘props’. The day started with a puja followed by garba and then dandiya. We have various food stalls from waffles to Chinese and South Indian cuisine.” The event is curated by Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain. It’s the fifth edition being hosted but the mother-daughter duo. In the coming days, the Utsav will see popular celebrities make an appearance and join the crowd in the festivities. Some of them include popular actor Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Bollywood sensation Daisy Shah. Huge arrangements are being made at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad including complimentary dinner for participants.