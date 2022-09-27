Home Cities Hyderabad

Dancing their way to paradis

The event is curated by Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain. It’s the fifth edition being hosted but the mother-daughter duo.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city is all set to celebrate nine days of dance, music and devotion. Anvita presents Navkar Navaratri Utsav-2022 kicked off its first day of Utsav on Monday. People dressed up in colourful chaniya cholis, gorging on yummy food and dancing to music — the fest was all of this and more.

Each day of the 9-day fest has a theme and Himansu explains, “On day 1, we invited Ishani Dave, a folk singer who is also known for her Gujrati garba. We had people coming all the way from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Classic Gardens. Today’s theme was ‘props’. The day started with a puja followed by garba and then dandiya. We have various food stalls from waffles to Chinese and South Indian cuisine.”

The event is curated by Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain. It’s the fifth edition being hosted but the mother-daughter duo. In the coming days, the Utsav will see popular celebrities make an appearance and join the crowd in the festivities. Some of them include popular actor Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Bollywood sensation Daisy Shah. Huge arrangements are being made at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad including complimentary dinner for participants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp