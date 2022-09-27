Hyderabad IT firm dupes 200 youth in job fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Promising coveted IT jobs, a Hyderabad-based IT firm — Danyon IT Technology (OPC) Private Limited — is alleged to have duped around 200 educated, unemployed youth by collecting around Rs 2 lakh from each. The fraud came to fore when several of them sought the intervention of the police.

According to sources, the Danyon management collected around `2 lakh from each job aspirant after promising jobs in testing, cyber-security, python, power bi and other software development platforms. Trusting them, the unemployed youngsters from underprivileged families paid huge sums of money. The job aspirants who went on to become “employees” of the IT firm, were not paid salaries for three to four months. Growing suspicious about the company’s activity, the employees found that they were cheated.

Congress stages protest

The Congress staged a protest in front of the Madhapur police station demanding justice for the youths who were duped to the tune of lakhs of rupees. Speaking to Express from the Madhapur police station, Youth Congress state president Kothakapu Shivasena Reddy said, “Most of the youth are from lower middle-class families. They borrowed money to pay the sums to the fraudsters. God alone knows how they paid interest for the loans and survived without salaries.” He demanded that the State government assure justice seizing the assets of the owners of the company and distributing it to the victims.

Meanwhile, the police booked a case against Pratap, the owner of the software company, under Sections 406 ( Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC.

