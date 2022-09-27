Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad IT firm dupes 200 youth in job fraud

The Congress staged a protest in front of the Madhapur police station demanding justice for the youths who were duped to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Shivasena Reddy talsk to the youth who were duped by Danyon IT Technology Pvt Ltd after they registered a complaint at the Madhapur police station 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Promising coveted IT jobs, a Hyderabad-based IT firm — Danyon IT Technology (OPC) Private Limited — is alleged to have duped around 200 educated, unemployed youth by collecting around Rs 2 lakh from each. The fraud came to fore when several of them sought the intervention of the police.

According to sources, the Danyon management collected around `2 lakh from each job aspirant after promising jobs in testing, cyber-security, python, power bi and other software development platforms. Trusting them, the unemployed youngsters from underprivileged families paid huge sums of money.  The job aspirants who went on to become “employees” of the IT firm, were not paid salaries for three to four months. Growing suspicious about the company’s activity, the employees found that they were cheated.

Congress stages protest
The Congress staged a protest in front of the Madhapur police station demanding justice for the youths who were duped to the tune of lakhs of rupees. Speaking to Express from the Madhapur police station, Youth Congress state president Kothakapu Shivasena Reddy said, “Most of the youth are from lower middle-class families. They borrowed money to pay the sums to the fraudsters. God alone knows how they paid interest for the loans and survived without salaries.” He demanded that the State government assure justice seizing the assets of the owners of the company and distributing it to the victims.

Meanwhile, the police booked a case against Pratap, the owner of the software company, under Sections 406 ( Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad job fraud
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp