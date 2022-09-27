New Gandhi statue, MG Road park to be unveiled on Oct 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav revealed that the new Mahatma Gandhi statue installed at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad will be unveiled on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Minister along with MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar inspected the works being taken up at the Gandhi statue on MG Road, work being done at the stepwell in Bansilalpet, and at the new Gandhi statue in front of Gandhi Hospital.

The Minister ordered officials to speed up the works and see that works are completed at the earliest. He said that `2 crore is being spent towards the installation of the 16-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi and the development of surroundings with landscaping.

Similarly, works undertaken around the Gandhi statue, which has a lot of history, are nearing completion, he said. The area will get a new look with the renovation of the stepwell and various development works in the surroundings. Moreover, he said that all the buildings in the step well area are being painted the same way to make them look more attractive.

