Win Navratri with novelty

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who doesn’t love festivals? But the most favourite part about all things festive is having to get dressed for the many auspicious rituals lined up for the 9-day celebrations. Garbas, dandiyas, bathukammas and more — it’s the best season to flaunt your ethnic expertise. CE speaks to designers to bring in some quick tips to up your dress-up game.

Popular designer Archana Puneeth, well known for her label Archana & Puneeth, talks about the different outfits and colours one could choose. “Fervent and vibrant pompous is what I would describe Navratri is, for me. It’s all about music, dance, lights, colours and beautiful clothes. The classic chaniya choli is the first thing that comes to mind which are spectacularly beautiful and easier to carry.

Its die-for-flair makes it a quintessential garba dress. If you are confident enough to beautifully carry a saree while dancing to the beats of Navratri, then this ensemble is definitely a recommended one. Draping a bright coloured bandhani saree with a mirror work blouse will do wonders to your dressing style. Kutch embroidery, which has a long history, has patterns in different shapes with square interlaced chains. This is one of the simplest yet most sophisticated chaniya choli designs that can turn heads,” she tells CE.

A simple nose pin with silver jhumkas paired with colourful bangles will accentuate the whole look, she says, adding, “Don’t forget comfortable velvet cushioned juttis, wedges or even monotone sneakers to dance away all night.”

Ankitha Verrepalli, who is known for her simple, not-so-loud designs, says “Opt for lightweight lehengas and straight kurta sets. You can try handloom weaves and silks, which are dressy while also being comfortable enough to wear the whole day. If you’re wearing a saree, drape a light weight saree with a heavy blouse and even with a simple cotton saree, you can amp up your look with statement jewellery. People have been wearing shirts with saree, you can try doing the same with a crop top.

Accessorise well — try jeans and a kurti with a neck piece, you will still look dressed up and festive. For fans of sneakers, try them under your lehenga. You can never go wrong with kolhapuri — get a pair of them in nude and they will go with everything.” Paridhi Gulati, a fashion influencer shares how colours can make or break your outfit: “Wear bright colours — red, yellow, green and black with mirror work, beadwork or digital prints which are the best choice for outfits this year. Ensure the outfit has ample amount of flair and fluidity that shows off when you dance. Pair them with lots of silver junk jewellery that will make you look classy.”

