CPR done well: Apollo Hospital fetes Hyderabad woman cop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills felicitated constable Dawa Naveena, who saved the life of a woman who had fainted in the stampede that occurred during the sale of tickets for the India-Australia cricket match, on Tuesday.

Ranjitha, a housekeeper at Gymkhana grounds, was lying unconscious when Naveena saw a crowd walking over her. Naveena took her aside and performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), which helped Ranjitha regain her conscience. The 2020-batch constable said that she had learnt CPR during police training.

“Apollo Hospitals have been training policemen to perform CPR since 1996. Naveena used her learning to save a life,” said Dr Sangeeta Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals.

