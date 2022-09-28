Home Cities Hyderabad

CPR done well: Apollo Hospital fetes Hyderabad woman cop

Ranjitha, a housekeeper at Gymkhana grounds, was lying unconscious when Naveena saw a crowd walking over her.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

CPR

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills felicitated constable Dawa Naveena, who saved the life of a woman who had fainted in the stampede that occurred during the sale of tickets for the India-Australia cricket match, on Tuesday.

Ranjitha, a housekeeper at Gymkhana grounds, was lying unconscious when Naveena saw a crowd walking over her. Naveena took her aside and performed  Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), which helped Ranjitha regain her conscience. The 2020-batch constable said that she had learnt CPR during police training.

“Apollo Hospitals have been training policemen to perform CPR since 1996. Naveena used her learning to save a life,” said Dr Sangeeta Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals. 

