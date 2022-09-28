Golconda cops arrest aide of late gangster Nayeem

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Golconda police on Tuesday arrested Sheshanna, one of the closest aides of late gangster Nayeem. He is wanted in four murder cases and for violating several sections of the Arms Act. Cops also seized a golden country-made pistol, two mobile phones and an SUV from his possession.

At around 1 pm on Tuesday, Sheshanna, who hails from the erstwhile Nagarkurnool district, was arrested after being intercepted at a checkpost in Shaikpet X Roads along the Nanakaramguda-Gachibowli stretch. However, rumours suggest that he was picked up from a Kothapet hotel in a joint operation by Task Force sleuths and Humayunagar police while he was in the middle of a meeting of some sort.

This is the first time that Sheshanna has been sighted in public since Nayeem’s death in 2016. Police mentioned that he had joined the Maoists after giving up his studies after passing Intermediate first year. He was arrested in a case under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in 1993 and further detained for his involvement in the murder of IPS officer KS Vyas.

It was during his jail term that he met Nayeem and joined hands with him. Since then, Sheshanna has been involved in murder cases and charges under the Arms Act in Achampet, Utnoor, Amrabad and Nalgonda, apart from three other cases in the city.

He has also reportedly worked with 16 Maoist commanders, including main Dalam leader Sudershan Reddy and Ekkanti Seetharam Reddy alias Naganna. During his stint as a left-wing extremist, he worked as a den keeper and courier agent for the banned outfit and supported their illegal operations.Following Sheshanna’s arrest by Golconda police, Sultan Bazar, Humayunnagar and Pahadi Shareef police are likely to submit a petition to take him into custody under prisoner transit (PT) warrant.

MET NAYEEM WHILE SERVING TIME IN 1993

Sheshanna was arrested in a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) case under the Sanathnagar police station in 1993 and further detained on a PT warrant in the murder case of IPS officer KS Vyas. In the same year, he went to jail and met Nayeemuddin and his associates. There, along with the gangster, he reportedly carried out murders and other criminal activities in various places across the State

