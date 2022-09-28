Two ‘mentally unstable’ women held for vandalising deities’ idols in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saifabad police on Tuesday took two women into custody for desecrating two places of worship in the Chinthal Basti area. Police said that the women, who were sisters, were mentally unstable. An officer said that action would be taken against them after seeking a medical opinion.

The residents of Chintal Basti were aghast at the two women for vandalising a deity’s idol while devotees were performing worship. When the devotees raised their voice, fearing a backlash, the women fled the spot and went to another shrine, where they again vandalised a few statues. When alerted, the police rushed to the spot and took the women into custody before they could face the angry devotees’ fury.

Police said it was challenging to interrogate them as they did not cooperate. They also did not carry mobile phones or any proof of identity.

Rajesh Chandra, DCP Central Zone, said, “We followed their trail with the help of the CCTV footage and traced the duo’s house. When police contacted their family members, they said the two sisters were mentally unstable.” Police have registered a case under IPC sections 153 A, 295, 295 A, 504, and 451 at Saifabad police station against the duo.

