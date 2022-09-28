Home Cities Hyderabad

Two ‘mentally unstable’ women held for vandalising deities’ idols in Hyderabad

The residents of Chintal Basti were aghast at the two women for vandalising a deity’s idol while devotees were performing worship.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saifabad police on Tuesday took two women into custody for desecrating two places of worship in the Chinthal Basti area. Police said that the women, who were sisters, were mentally unstable. An officer said that action would be taken against them after seeking a medical opinion.

The residents of Chintal Basti were aghast at the two women for vandalising a deity’s idol while devotees were performing worship. When the devotees raised their voice, fearing a backlash, the women fled the spot and went to another shrine, where they again vandalised a few statues. When alerted, the police rushed to the spot and took the women into custody before they could face the angry devotees’ fury.

Police said it was challenging to interrogate them as they did not cooperate. They also did not carry mobile phones or any proof of identity.

Rajesh Chandra, DCP Central Zone, said, “We followed their trail with the help of the CCTV footage and traced the duo’s house. When police contacted their family members, they said the two sisters were mentally unstable.” Police have registered a case under IPC sections 153 A, 295, 295 A, 504, and 451 at Saifabad police station against the duo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp