Health department cracks down on RMPs

The authorities are learnt to have sealed a few clinics for flouting norms.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday conducted inspections at clinics of RMPs, PMPs, First Aid Centres and Ayush (Ayurveda, Homeo, Unani, Naturopathy, Yoga, Sidda)clinics across the State to ensure that the name boards have First Aid Centres written on them and a prefix of Dr. against the name of the medical practitioner is removed.

This exercise is part of enforcing the National Medical Commission’s  Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations 2022.The Health, Medical & Family Welfare cracked the whip on illegal medical practitioners after two such imposters, posing as homeopathy doctors, were caught in Warangal.

Following the directions from Health Minister T Harish Rao, the Medical and Health Department issued instructions to all the medical officers concerned in the State to conduct inspections on Wednesday and Thursday. The inspections were carried out at 1,500 clinics in the State on Wednesday. The authorities are learnt to have sealed a few clinics for flouting norms.

Perturbed by the inspections, the RMP and PMP Association members called on the Health Minister who in turn urged them to religiously follow the guidelines.

