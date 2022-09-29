KCR Nutritional Kits: Telangana HC clears path for finalising tenders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday cleared the way for the finalisation of the e-tender process for the KCR Nutritional Kits by allowing the government to proceed with allocating the tenders to the successful bidder.

When the court was dealing with the petition filed by LAAN e- governance Education Private Limited, which claimed that the tender conditions were specifically designed for Hindustan Unilever, the finalisation of the tenders was halted.

After reviewing the State Medical and Health department’s arguments, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy authorised the government to move on with the procurement of “KCR Nutritional Kits” for pregnant women. The petitioners argued that any agency working with the HUL will be the chosen bidder.

However, Advocate General BS Prasad argued that any protein powder meeting the requirements of the National Institute of Nutritionwas acceptable, and that it had never been requested that Mother Horlicks Plus only be given.

