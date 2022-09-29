Nayeem’s aide remanded to 14-day judicial custody

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seshanna, a close aide of slain gangster Nayeem, arrested by Gachibowlli police on Tuesday was produced before the court on Wednesday which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days in Chanchalguda jail here.

Muddunuri Seshain alias Seshanna was apprehended while moving suspiciously with a pistol on his person in Golconda. The police, after questioning him, concluded that he was an associate of Nayeem who died in a shootout near Shadnagar. He is wanted in cases in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Achampet police stations for murder and rioting. The police are likely to seek his custody for interrogation.

