Need for E Speed!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of Gen3 electric cars will vroom over Necklace Road, touching top speeds of 270 km/hr. The 11th of February 2023 will be the first ePrix hosted in Hyderabad since the start of Formula E in 2014. The vehicles are on display at Tank Bund and Formula E. But? What is so exciting about them? CE lists the key features of the Formula E motors: at top speed, the vehicle can circle Hyderabad's 158 km long Outer Ring Road in around 30 minutes

What is the E-PRIX circuit race?

Similar to Formula 1's Grand Prix, an 'E-Prix' is the name given to a Formula E race. From start to finish, each race lasts 45 minutes plus one lap. A street circuit is a motorsport racing circuit composed of temporarily closed-off public roads of a city.

ATTACK MODE

A new addition this year is Attack Mode – drivers can drive through an Activation Zone on the circuit to gain an extra 25kW power for a limited period during the race. The Halo will light up in electric blue to show when a car is in Attack Mode.

ENERGY USAGE

With double the energy storage capacity and a car able to cover the total race distance, there is no need for mid-race car swaps. As battery levels drop during the race, our drivers must carefully manage how to best use the energy left.

Body

Carbon fiber and aluminium monocoque for the sturdyness. New design helps 'regenerate' battery every time the driver either hits the brakes or pulls the regen paddle on the steering wheel.

FANBOOST

A feature unique to Formula E – fans can vote for their favourite drivers through social media. Five winners who receive the most votes each get an extra 25kW boost of power to use during the second half of the race. The Halo will glow magenta to show when a car has Fanboost activated.

Tyres

WIth a pattern like that of a racing the 12' tyre is used by the Formula E cars whatever the weather.

Timeline of E-Prix

2014

Formula E created a series sanctioned by the FIA. The first race took place on the series' global debut on the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing, China. Fanboost technology was introduced.

2015

This time held ten races in nine different cities. Formula E welcomed seven new manufacturers into the fold. Regulations were lifted to allow teams to design their motors, inverters, gearboxes and rear suspension, with power bumped to 230bhp. Major manufacturers join the championship as full-works teams.

2016

A mid-life refresh for Gen1 introduced a redesigned and more substantial front wing to better cope with the rigours of street racing, and regen saw a 50 per cent improvement in efficiency thanks to a significant battery tech upgrade.

2017

ABB emerged as the title partner of Formula E, and the championship came together to drive progress at the forefront of electrification and sustainable technology. Also, the video we all saw, Formula E car vs Cheetah: when Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne took on the challenge and surpassed well over 50 million views on YouTube.

2018

The first significant change was introducing the new Gen2 car. The car had more power with a new lightweight battery now pumping out 225bhp for a top speed of 280km/h. An increase in battery capacity also put an end to pitstops. Technological advancements now mean one car could fulfil the new format of 45 minutes plus one lap at racing speeds.

2019

Formula E gained World Championship status, a move granted by the FIA - motorsport's governing body, in December 2019. Racing was on hiatus as the world plunged into uncertainty and lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic. Though Battery technology has advanced, drivers do not need to switch cars in Season 5. Attack Mode was introduced.

2020

The Gen2 car enters its second season as Formula E heads into its sixth year of competition. An increase of 50kW from Gen1 – will deliver a top speed of 280kph.

2023

The stage is set in Hyderabad for Formula E's new Gen3 era, with 18 rounds, all primed for the debut of the all-new Gen3 race car.

HYDERABAD: Scores of Gen3 electric cars will vroom over Necklace Road, touching top speeds of 270 km/hr. The 11th of February 2023 will be the first ePrix hosted in Hyderabad since the start of Formula E in 2014. The vehicles are on display at Tank Bund and Formula E. But? What is so exciting about them? CE lists the key features of the Formula E motors: at top speed, the vehicle can circle Hyderabad's 158 km long Outer Ring Road in around 30 minutes What is the E-PRIX circuit race? Similar to Formula 1's Grand Prix, an 'E-Prix' is the name given to a Formula E race. From start to finish, each race lasts 45 minutes plus one lap. A street circuit is a motorsport racing circuit composed of temporarily closed-off public roads of a city. ATTACK MODE A new addition this year is Attack Mode – drivers can drive through an Activation Zone on the circuit to gain an extra 25kW power for a limited period during the race. The Halo will light up in electric blue to show when a car is in Attack Mode. ENERGY USAGE With double the energy storage capacity and a car able to cover the total race distance, there is no need for mid-race car swaps. As battery levels drop during the race, our drivers must carefully manage how to best use the energy left. Body Carbon fiber and aluminium monocoque for the sturdyness. New design helps 'regenerate' battery every time the driver either hits the brakes or pulls the regen paddle on the steering wheel. FANBOOST A feature unique to Formula E – fans can vote for their favourite drivers through social media. Five winners who receive the most votes each get an extra 25kW boost of power to use during the second half of the race. The Halo will glow magenta to show when a car has Fanboost activated. Tyres WIth a pattern like that of a racing the 12' tyre is used by the Formula E cars whatever the weather. Timeline of E-Prix 2014 Formula E created a series sanctioned by the FIA. The first race took place on the series' global debut on the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing, China. Fanboost technology was introduced. 2015 This time held ten races in nine different cities. Formula E welcomed seven new manufacturers into the fold. Regulations were lifted to allow teams to design their motors, inverters, gearboxes and rear suspension, with power bumped to 230bhp. Major manufacturers join the championship as full-works teams. 2016 A mid-life refresh for Gen1 introduced a redesigned and more substantial front wing to better cope with the rigours of street racing, and regen saw a 50 per cent improvement in efficiency thanks to a significant battery tech upgrade. 2017 ABB emerged as the title partner of Formula E, and the championship came together to drive progress at the forefront of electrification and sustainable technology. Also, the video we all saw, Formula E car vs Cheetah: when Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne took on the challenge and surpassed well over 50 million views on YouTube. 2018 The first significant change was introducing the new Gen2 car. The car had more power with a new lightweight battery now pumping out 225bhp for a top speed of 280km/h. An increase in battery capacity also put an end to pitstops. Technological advancements now mean one car could fulfil the new format of 45 minutes plus one lap at racing speeds. 2019 Formula E gained World Championship status, a move granted by the FIA - motorsport's governing body, in December 2019. Racing was on hiatus as the world plunged into uncertainty and lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic. Though Battery technology has advanced, drivers do not need to switch cars in Season 5. Attack Mode was introduced. 2020 The Gen2 car enters its second season as Formula E heads into its sixth year of competition. An increase of 50kW from Gen1 – will deliver a top speed of 280kph. 2023 The stage is set in Hyderabad for Formula E's new Gen3 era, with 18 rounds, all primed for the debut of the all-new Gen3 race car.