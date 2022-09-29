Home Cities Hyderabad

TRS MLA grilled by ED for nine hours on second day

Investments in Aus and Singapore under the radar of ED officials

Published: 29th September 2022

TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy appearing at the ED office in Hyderabad on Wednesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The grilling of Ibrahimpatnam TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy continued for the second day on Wednesday for his alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. The ED sleuths reportedly asked him to explain the financial transactions in his bank accounts and his investments in gold mines abroad. The ED grilled him on Tuesday for nine hours. Kishan Reddy is understood to have cooperated with the ED sleuths.

Sources said that the legislator was grilled on how he routed funds for making investments in Australia and Singapore from his company  located in Visakhapatnam. The Additional Director of ED could not be contacted despite repeated attempts for confirmation as rumours began doing the rounds that the MLA was likely to be arrested.

Cong bays for MLA’s blood
Senior Congress leader Malreddy Ranga Reddy on Wednesday alleged that TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy has surpassed mafia gangster ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ in “maintaining underworld activity” with the help of slain gangster Nayeem.

He said that the TRS MLA in question went on to invest in Indonesian gold mines by looting people from the SC community and marginalised sections. He demanded a CBI inquiry into all the lands that were allegedly encroached upon by the Ibrahimpatnam MLA.

Addressing a press meet, Ranga Reddy alleged that Kishan Reddy had unleashed a land scam in the Pharma City Project by usurping other people’s lands through his benamis. He demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expel Kishan Reddy from the party and initiate disqualification measures against him as an MLA. 

