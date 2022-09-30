Home Cities Hyderabad

Centre awards Telangana schemes, Union Ministers spit fire on them: Harish

Recalling how drinking water and power supply used to be the main agenda items of ZP meetings and Assembly sessions in erstwhile AP, Harish asked if these were an issue anymore.

Published: 30th September 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the State government has solved the two major issues concerning the basic facilities for the people in the last eight years by supplying clean drinking water and uninterrupted power, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that wondered why some Union Ministers were coming to Telangana with the sole purpose of criticising the TRS government and alleging corruption.

“Their criticism is even more confounding when the Centre gives Telangana awards and also emulates some schemes introduced by the State government across the country. Who do we believe then -- the Centre which rightfully praises our work, or these Ministers whose sole purpose is to criticise us for political gains,” Harish asked.

Addressing the media along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao here, Harish pointed out that the Jal Jeevan Mission’s director has written a letter to the State government praising its exemplary work in providing clean drinking water in the remotest of villages thereby acting as a role model for the country in solving the problems of women, as well as acting as a boost for the Mission’s programme.

Pointing out that the Mission Bhagiratha was the inspiration for Har Ghar Jal, Mission Kakatiya for Amrit Sarovar, Rythu Bandhu for Pradhan Mantri Kisaan Samman Yojana, and the mobile veterinary clinics being implemented across the country inspired by the State government’s 1962 helpline, Harish said that being the youngest State, Telangana has created wonders.

