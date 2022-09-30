Home Cities Hyderabad

Ex-scientists challenge feasilbility of Krishna Godavari Power Utilities

Though the study area for the projects comprises parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the scientists noted that the report only includes baseline data from Pondugala village in AP.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke, Chimneys, Coal power plant

Representational image. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of retired scientists and academicians from premier research institutes across the country — Scientists for People — has challenged the pre-feasibility report for the proposed chemical industry submitted by the Krishna Godavari Power Utilities Ltd (Wadapally) to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The group noted that the report provided false information.

They have also written to the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), requesting cancellation of the Terms of Reference (ToR) and asked for a fresh Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed sodium dichromate, basic chromium sulphate, and sodium saccharin plants.

Though the study area for the projects comprises parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the scientists noted that the report only includes baseline data from Pondugala village in AP. They also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had not announced when they would conduct a public hearing on the proposals, as required under the EIA Notification, 2006. The public hearing in Telangana is scheduled on October 10.

In the letter to EAC chairman Prof AB Pandit, the group of scientists stated that the project may employ the process of producing sodium dichromate from chromite ore that was abandoned in the 1950s due to environmental hazards. They expressed concerns over permitting ‘outdated and harmful’ technologies. Wondering how the ToR was issued based on the ‘false’ report, they said there were no details about the authenticity of pollution loads in the appraisal process.

Former chief scientist of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, Dr K Babu Rao, explained, “Sodium dichromate, a hexavalent chromium compound is used to oxidize O-Toluene sulphonamide to produce saccharin, and is not a by-product of manufacturing sodium saccharin. Sodium dichromate manufacturers are producing sodium saccharin as a downstream product.”

He added that the draft EIA report did not mention the highly hazardous Chromite Ore Processing Residue. “EAC should reconsider issuing clearance to such industries that put the health of millions of people at risk,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Wadapally
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp