House of France to be set up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The French embassy in India will set up a House of France in Hyderabad to facilitate visa services and offer commercial consular services. This was the outcome of IT & Industries Minister K T Rama Rao’s meeting with Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and CG Thierry Berthelot, Consulate General in Bengaluru on Thursday. There are four Consulate General offices across India at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Puducherry.

