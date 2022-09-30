Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to host 20th Green Building Congress

As a part of the congress, outstanding contributors to the Green movement will be recognised and awarded.

The CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre located near Shilparamam in Hitec City  is one of the structures in Hyderabad to adopt green building norms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Indian Green Building Council, a part of the CII will be organising the 20th edition of the Green Building Congress in Hyderabad from October 20-22 as part of its efforts to promote green building movement in the country.

The three-day congress will have exclusive sessions on green homes, green products, and material. Parallelly, the expo will showcase green products, material and the latest technologies. As a part of the congress, outstanding contributors to the Green movement will be recognised and awarded.

