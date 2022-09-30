Operation ROPE to end Hyderabad's traffic woes: Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Thursday unveiled ‘Operation ROPE’ (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) — which, if implemented successfully, would bring an end to traffic chaos and jams on Hyderabad roads and thus be an answer to the prayers of almost every single adult person living in the city.

Using a PowerPoint presentation to make his point, Anand said that from now onward, Hyderabad Traffic Police would become more hawkish, sparing no violator while stressing on quality of enforcement rather than quantity. “With an 18 per cent increase in the number of vehicles in the city from January 2020 till August 2022, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has decided to clamp down on traffic rule violations. Operation ROPE will involve removal of obstructive parking and encroachments from city roads,” Anand promised.

He said that the traffic police was working with three Golden ‘E’s- Enforcement, Education and Engineering — and has now added another E ‘Enablement’ to its quiver.

The city’s top cop said that 40 inspectors and sub-inspectors of the 2010 batch along with 100 home guards and 100 women personnel from CAR who have been attached to the traffic wing will be deployed to ensure free flow of traffic in the city.

Besides, the police will double the number of towing cranes in each police station, as well as the use of clamps. “More towing cranes will be pressed into service to keep the carriageway clear. Emphasis will be on quality enforcement and its impact on complying to traffic rules will be analysed. During peak hours all senior officers will focus on regulation. Stop line discipline will be strictly enforced. Stringent measures will be initiated against commuters resorting to wrong side driving, triple riding, improper number plates, black films and others,” Anand said.

Reminding that of the total built-up area, under the norms laid under GO 168, residential apartments and education institutions should allocate 30 per cent, hotels, lodges and commercial buildings 40 per cent, malls and multiplexes 60 per cent for parking space, Anand said that traffic police would focus on parking in front of such establishments to ensure free flow of vehicles. “As most of the roads are occupied with commercial establishments, parking in front of the establishments will also be restricted to avoid traffic congestion. Owners of commercial establishments will be cautioned to find alternatives,” he said. Following frequent complaints from the residents of colonies about congestion in internal roads, the city police will also focus on such issues. Reviving bus bays, relocating bus stops and improved road signages will be initiated soon, Anand said.

Other enforcements like junction development, erecting signage boards at free lefts, providing safe turning radius at U-turns and adopting reversible lanes as per the traffic flow will be studied and implemented as part of engineering measures, the Police Commissioner said. He added meetings will be held with bus drivers and auto drivers whose vehicles occupy a major portion on the roads. If Anand is successful in implementing his plan, he would have earned the goodwill of citizens for years to come.

ALLOCATE LAND FOR PARKING: ANAND

As per government order 168, residential apartments and education institutions should allocate 30 per cent, hotels, lodges and commercial buildings 40 per cent, malls and multiplexes 60 per cent for parking space to ensure free flow of vehicles, Hyderabad CP CV Anand

